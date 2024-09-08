BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved.

Cream Cheese Butter Cake - Bánh Bông Lan Bơ Cream Cheese Yammy. @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
15 followers
2
114 views • 8 months ago

Cream Cheese Butter Cake - Bánh Bông Lan Bơ Cream Cheese Yammy. @Indulovecooking

The Cream Cheese Butter Cake Recipe (for 2 mini loaf pans size 15 x 8 x 5 cm or 1 regular 18 - 20cm loaf pan)


180g flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt


3 eggs (55g each)

1 tsp vanilla extract


120g softened butter

80g cream cheese (room temperature)

160g caster sugar

cream cheese, cream cheese cake, cream cheese pound cake, lemon cream cheese pound cake, cream cheese butter cake
