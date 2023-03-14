Australia to buy nuclear-powered submarines from US, China slams deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 14, 2023
Australia’s plan to purchase up to five nuclear-powered submarines from the US has triggered a harsh rebuke from Beijing, which accused Washington and London of neglecting their obligations as nuclear powers and members of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
