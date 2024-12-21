Psychological warfare: how demoralization & subversion will destroy the United States (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The left comprising of liberals, socialists, communists and anarchists want to transform, bring down and eventually destroy the United States, the last bastion of capitalism. This will have a great impact on Christians who are hated by the left.





Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector, looks at steps that have been introduced in American culture and society to subvert and dismantle the United States.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington