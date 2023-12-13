NWO and the United States: America's coming invasion & mass depopulation

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Understanding the lies
The world has gone through a massive COVID-19 vaccine program that will depopulate the world and the United States is about to be invaded which will enable the world to be divided into ten kingdoms as per the Club of Rome’s (Vatican’s) plan for a one world socialist government of which the pope will be the leader (Revelation 17:12).
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at sdc@sdcministries.org.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.