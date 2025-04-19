Consolidation in Sumy Region and Advance on Gornal — Rybar’s Analysis📝

The situation on the Sumy axis continues to steadily worsen for the enemy. Russian forces are advancing both within the so-called Ukraine and along the Kursk border area.

Over the past week, Russian troops secured control of Zhuravka on the western flank and are now moving toward Belovodye. Meanwhile, to the east, assault units have approached the outskirts of Gornal and engaged in direct clashes.

🔻Detailed timeline of the fighting:

▪️On the northern flank, Russian units expelled the enemy from Zhuravka and adjacent forest belts after a week of heavy fighting.

On the same day, troops from the 83rd Air Assault Brigade raised the VDV flag in the northern part of the village, confirming full control over the area.

▪️In the Kursk region, by April 13, Russian assault troops pushed the enemy from several positions in the Kholodny Yar ravine, advancing close to the Guevo–Sudzha highway.

They are now tasked with clearing the large forest area in the Glubokoye tract, where the enemy has established fortified positions.

▪️That same day, further south, Russian troops reached the northern outskirts of Gornal, located directly on the border.

Having advanced through the previously cleared Velikoye tract, assault units engaged in battle for the Nikolsky Belogorsky Monastery.

▪️By the evening of April 16, after three days of artillery and drone strikes on enemy positions, units of the 40th Arctic Brigade entered the monastery grounds.

▪️The nearby Fagor Hill, a tactically important elevation for the liberation of the village, is currently in the “gray zone.” The enemy has retreated to the northern forest, where reserves are being amassed for a potential counterattack.

📌Ukrainian forces, in their attempt to halt the Russian advance both in Sumy and the occupied area of the Kursk region, are forced to spread out their reserves.

This prevents the AFU from concentrating enough resources for major counteroffensives or redeploying to more critical operational fronts.

