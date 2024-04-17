4/17/24 Nova Suicides, Zeigler/Johnson, TRUMP NYC LOVE

4/17/24: While Trump Love expressed across NYC, Biden despised in PA. Meanwhile, 50+ suicides reported of Nova Music Festival Oct.7 survivors and dozens more forcibly committed to psychiatric wards. Also, Speaker Mike Johnson handler, Dan Zeigler, is a lobbyist for Vanguard, Pfizer, etc.. Action Needed!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Save Julian Assange! ACTION! HR 934

202-225-3121 https://billblasterapp.org/

https://legiscan.com/US/bill/HR934/2023

Follow Julian's Brother on X:

https://twitter.com/gabrielshipton





TAKE ACTION: Email Drop:

https://freeassange.org/





TN Signs Ban on Geo-Engineering!!

TN Gov. Lee Signs Law Banning Geo-engineering! SB2691

https://legiscan.com/TN/bill/SB2691/2023





Please download the Bill and send to your States' Legislature:

https://legiscan.com/TN/text/SB2691/2023





https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/governor-signs-climate-engineering-ban-legislation-into-law/





Take Action: Mike Johnson Direct Line:

202-225-2777

No Ukraine funding, STOP Abusing House Rules!

Dan Zeigler, Johnson's Policy Director: Handler and Big Bank/Pharma Lobbyist:

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-influence/2023/10/31/ziegler-joining-johnsons-office-00124617





The Biden/Johnson/Zeigler Plan:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/biden-backs-mike-johnsons-ukraine-aid-plan-urges/





Nova Music Festival Oct.7 Attack Survivors suicides and forced psychiatric Sections:





https://matzav.com/shocking-survivors-claims-50-nova-festival-survivors-have-committed-suicide/





https://www.thedailybeast.com/dozens-of-hamas-massacre-survivors-took-their-own-lives-survivor-says





Trump's Harlem Love Fest:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/update-huge-cheers-trump-harlem-bodega-massive-crowd/





Biden In Pittsburgh today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/union-steelworkers-look-like-theyre-being-held-hostage/





German Transport Minister: Ban Weekend Driving (as EV use drops 55% in Germany):

https://www.carscoops.com/2024/04/german-transport-minister-claims-weekend-driving-bans-could-be-needed-if-climate-goals-arent-relaxed/





Senate Kills Majorkas Impeachment:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/breaking-senate-kills-articles-impeachment-against-open-borders/





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!