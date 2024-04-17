4/17/24 Nova Suicides, Zeigler/Johnson, TRUMP NYC LOVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/17/24: While Trump Love expressed across NYC, Biden despised in PA. Meanwhile, 50+ suicides reported of Nova Music Festival Oct.7 survivors and dozens more forcibly committed to psychiatric wards. Also, Speaker Mike Johnson handler, Dan Zeigler, is a lobbyist for Vanguard, Pfizer, etc.. Action Needed!
Save Julian Assange! ACTION! HR 934
202-225-3121 https://billblasterapp.org/
https://legiscan.com/US/bill/HR934/2023
Follow Julian's Brother on X:
https://twitter.com/gabrielshipton
TAKE ACTION: Email Drop:
TN Signs Ban on Geo-Engineering!!
TN Gov. Lee Signs Law Banning Geo-engineering! SB2691
https://legiscan.com/TN/bill/SB2691/2023
Please download the Bill and send to your States' Legislature:
https://legiscan.com/TN/text/SB2691/2023
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/governor-signs-climate-engineering-ban-legislation-into-law/
Take Action: Mike Johnson Direct Line:
202-225-2777
No Ukraine funding, STOP Abusing House Rules!
Dan Zeigler, Johnson's Policy Director: Handler and Big Bank/Pharma Lobbyist:
https://www.politico.com/newsletters/politico-influence/2023/10/31/ziegler-joining-johnsons-office-00124617
The Biden/Johnson/Zeigler Plan:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/biden-backs-mike-johnsons-ukraine-aid-plan-urges/
Nova Music Festival Oct.7 Attack Survivors suicides and forced psychiatric Sections:
https://matzav.com/shocking-survivors-claims-50-nova-festival-survivors-have-committed-suicide/
https://www.thedailybeast.com/dozens-of-hamas-massacre-survivors-took-their-own-lives-survivor-says
Trump's Harlem Love Fest:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/update-huge-cheers-trump-harlem-bodega-massive-crowd/
Biden In Pittsburgh today:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/union-steelworkers-look-like-theyre-being-held-hostage/
German Transport Minister: Ban Weekend Driving (as EV use drops 55% in Germany):
https://www.carscoops.com/2024/04/german-transport-minister-claims-weekend-driving-bans-could-be-needed-if-climate-goals-arent-relaxed/
Senate Kills Majorkas Impeachment:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/breaking-senate-kills-articles-impeachment-against-open-borders/
