Trump: "You do not start a war against somebody that is 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles."

Adding about what Trump just said:

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla calls for Ukraine to break off diplomatic relations with the US due to Trump's words.

Yesterday, they called her a Russian mouthpiece because she exposed the award ceremony in Sumy. (that Russia attacked: this video link)🤣

More about that attack, posted today:

Zelensky's political party "Servant of the People" has criticized Trump for his statement that the attack on Sumy was a mistake.

As reported by The Times, the chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Oleksandr Merezhko, called Trump's claim "absurd" and "Russian propaganda."

Merezhko believes the FBI should investigate who is spreading Russian narratives within the White House. According to him, Trump's statement about the attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy is "preposterous."

"It's like saying that 9/11 was just a 'mistake' by Al-Qaeda," he stated. "This is a very concerning remark by Trump, as it both encourages Putin to continue his atrocities and shows that someone in Trump's circle is pushing Russian narratives."

Earlier today, Zelensky accused the White House of spreading "Russian narratives."






