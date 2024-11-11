© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monstrous Western Propaganda blocked sources of Information, says Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova
TERRIBLLE, MONSTROUS WESTERN PROPAGANDA BLOCKED SOURCES OF INFORMATION, says Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova in video above, speaking to dangerous repercussions of Western leaders blocking RT in the EU.
It blocked a source of truthful information for the Western population...it blocked a way for Western Politicians to get truthful information - Zakharova.