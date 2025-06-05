IOF escalate raids in Tulkarm, Settlers Torch Homes in Deir Dibwan, West Bank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israelis TORCH Palestinian homes in West Bank village of Deir Dibwan — footage Al Jazeera says it verified.
Village repeatedly targeted in recent days.
Article with more info dated today June 4: https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iof-escalate-raids-in-tulkarm--settlers-torch-homes-in-deir