Biden ‘cannot ignore’ growing pressure to react to Jordan drone attack

Newsweek’s Senior Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer says US President Joe Biden “cannot ignore” the increasing international pressure for his government to react to the recent deaths of US soldiers from a drone attack in Jordan. The latest reports say US forces possibly mistook an enemy drone for an American one in Jordan and let it pass into a desert base, which led to it killing three American troops and wounding dozens more. “He wishes more than anything that the US not get involved into another conflict, especially in the Middle East, which is a region of the world that Barack Obama and Joe Biden have tried so hard to get America out of,” he said. “Whatever his feelings about the Iranian mullahcracy may be, he’s trying so hard to get America not involved in another war. “The problem is that the region is on fire right now, it’s not just Gaza – Hezbollah on Israel’s northern boundary is raining in rockets … look at what’s happening with the Houthis in Yemen on the Red Sea.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html