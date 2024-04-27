It's A Total DISGRACE! The U.S. Evacuated All Remaining ABRAMS Tanks To The REAR!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As of April 26, 2024, the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to deteriorate rapidly in the Avdiivka direction of the front. Over the past few days, the Russian army has taken control of three strategically important settlements - Ocheretino, Novobakhmutovka, and Solovyovo. Moreover, Russian troops also penetrated the outskirts of such settlements as Arkhangelskoye and Novokalinovo. Meanwhile, the Pentagon decided to save the remaining 22 units of Abrams tanks by evacuating them to the rear. No matter how funny it may sound but the war in Ukraine is over for these remaining US Abrams tanks....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/