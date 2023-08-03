BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌿🐟 Discover The Magic Of Aquaponics! 🌱🐠
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
52 views • 08/03/2023

Ever wondered what an aquaponics system looks like? 🤔 Let Josh Imhoff, the founder and director of Emerge Aquaponics break it down for you! 💡🎧 https://bit.ly/3On5S4w

🌿 Josh tells us that Horticulture meets Aquaculture: In aquaponics, it's all about the perfect blend of plants and fish 🌱🐟.

On one side, you have the aquaculture part, which involves taking care of and breeding fish 🐠.

These fish become the natural fertilizers for the plants 🌿. Yes, you heard that right! The water in which the plants grow is enriched by the nutrients from the fish waste.

🌿🐟 Nutritious and Sustainable: Aquaponics brings together the best of both worlds! Not only do you get fresh, pesticide-free greens, but you also have a fantastic source of protein from the fish 🐟. It's a win-win situation, especially for regions where access to quality protein is limited.

So, next time you see an aquaponics system, remember that it's nature's smart way of combining horticulture and aquaculture to create a thriving ecosystem! 🌏🌱

