Western feminist nation fake Christians prep & real Christian samurai attack billions to defend them

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2024). Millions of Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, uncovered women's heads, fallen angel head controlled, men's pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender" fake Christians buy prepper’s guns to kill each other to eat them and buy prepper’s canned food to fight God's asteroid judgments, but millions of them and every single pastor betrayed us real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, who defend them from nuclear wars & biochemical weapon pandemics & manufactured famines & demon armies out of the abyss, because they were afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room for fighting alongside us to protect the 12 million children eaten by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminists every year and to protect the human specie. These fake Christians are cowardly traitor hypocrites, who are willing to kill other fellow countrymen fake Christians with prepper’s guns to hunt for human meat, but they are afraid to banzai charge the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and world elites and Draco avatar black nobility families rulers and their world’s militaries and their space fleets and their fake nations’ governments and the Draco Empire and the fallen angels and Satan Lucifer by exposing all their names & identities & organizations & crimes & secrets & plans & methods & activities to warn the humans and to mobilize God’s spiritual army, because they want to avoid assassination attempts and avoid ridicule from church donators and avoid slaughter of their genetic descendant idols. They are the most evil End Times generation Western feminist nations’ millions of fake Christians who were prophesied to appear in 2 Timothy 3:2-5. They are the living dead. They are the scum of the world, who desecrate God’s reputation & witness & testimony & honor & righteousness & self-sacrificial love of Jesus & his Word & everything that God stands for by calling themselves “Christians” and “God’s representatives on the earth” and “the Church.” Even worse, they even have the audacity to bring greater judgment upon themselves by insulting God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer & God by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassination attempts and ridicule from church donators, so that they can sabotage God’s truths and destroy our real Christians’ ministries and cover-up Satan Lucifer and mislead millions of people to hell & false realities & false understandings & false complacencies & false political/social solutions. The worst sly conniving fake Christians are those who pretend that they do not have the Holy Spirit's discernment of the truth, in order to use that as an excuse to remain silent to condone all the evils. Have nothing to do with these “Judas Iscariot” “Israelites in the wilderness” cowardly traitor fake Christians, dear brethren. They have no respect for God. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine