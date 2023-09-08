© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For more than three days, independent experts, including numerous telegram channels, have been discussing the mass surrender of Ukrainian paratroopers from the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Let me remind you that on September 4, near the settlement of 'Kleshchyevka', the Russian aerospace forces used a completely new aerial bomb of special power 'FAB-1500 M54'.
