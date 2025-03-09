Witnesses Required: Exposing the fraud and working to put an end to Council Tax for good.





A simple test case of council tax non payment (on grounds that the council admitted having no authentic legal paperwork to bring the case), resulted in magistrates and police leaving the courtroom refusing to take evidence, false statements based on heavily edited bodycam footage (all exposed through a secret audio recording) and 'judge', CPS and police alike now faced with either having to back their unsigned statements committing perjury in the court, drop the case, or attempt to proceed like the troop of kangaroos they are.





Swindon Magistrates Court, March 21st, 10:00 AM.



