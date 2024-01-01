Corruption Is The Name Of Their Game

* One of the biggest problems for investigators is the overwhelming amount of evidence against the Bidens.

* There is so much evidence, it’s difficult for the American people to grasp the significance of it all — shell companies, shady business deals, suspicious banking activity reports, wire transfers, videos, text messages, sound bites, photos etc.

* This presentation puts it in perspective; and relies on facts, not speculation.





The full webcast is linked below.





Stinchfield | The Biden Crime Family - The Evidence Laid Out For Impeachment. All Of It! (1 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v440e10-the-biden-crime-family-the-evidence-laid-out-for-impeachment.-all-of-it.html