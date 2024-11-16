Jennifer Lopez defied Saudi Arabia's conservative norms with performance at Elie Saab's fashion show in Riyadh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jennifer Lopez defied Saudi Arabia's conservative norms with a daring performance at Elie Saab's fashion show in Riyadh, sparking debate on the kingdom's strict nudity laws.
Adding: 'Tortured and left to die': New details emerge about Israel's murder of prominent Gaza surgeon (https://thecradle.co/articles/tortured-and-left-to-die-new-details-emerge-about-israels-murder-of-prominent-gaza-surgeon)
A new report from Britain's Sky News provides details of Adnan al-Bursh's death by torture in Israel's Ofer Prison
https://thecradle.co/articles/tortured-and-left-to-die-new-details-emerge-about-israels-murder-of-prominent-gaza-surgeon