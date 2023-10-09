15 min after ONE chemtrail. Here's the result.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish Skies. 09/10/2023.
Swedes, PLEASE stop thinking this is normal. These are not normal clouds, this is not a normal sky.
A bare hour ago the sky was horizon to horizon clear and dawning blue. One chemtrail later this is the result. I see more forming further along the horizon.
Start questioning your government and the European Meteorological Agency. Be prepared for the lies and bullsh*t you'll get.
Keep pushing and questioning anyway. At least let them know that yes, we DO notice.