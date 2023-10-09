15 min after ONE chemtrail. Here's the result.

Swedish Skies. 09/10/2023.

Swedes, PLEASE stop thinking this is normal. These are not normal clouds, this is not a normal sky.

A bare hour ago the sky was horizon to horizon clear and dawning blue. One chemtrail later this is the result. I see more forming further along the horizon.

Start questioning your government and the European Meteorological Agency. Be prepared for the lies and bullsh*t you'll get.

Keep pushing and questioning anyway. At least let them know that yes, we DO notice.

