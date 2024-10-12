Holy war with Elon, Unholy War at Synod

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Faith and Reason panel discuss Elon Musk’s continued endorsement of Donald Trump, and his devastating condemnation of “the woke mind virus” in an interview with Tucker Carlson. But while Musk has seen that we need religion to regain sanity, the “Synod on Synodality” in Rome seems to think the opposite. The Faith and Reason panel discuss Francis’ latest appointment of cardinals, including Fr. Timothy Radcliffe, OP — whose pro-LGBTQ record is something to behold. Meanwhile, Fr. James Martin, who has been promoting a progressive, LGBTQ agenda for years, is deeply involved with the machinations of the Synod. The panel members place the current Church and societal crises in the context of a larger cultural and spiritual battle, showing that we must return to faith and to traditional values to avoid the catastrophe ahead of us.
