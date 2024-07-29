Revelation of the Lord Jesus Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 28 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Word of God Fits In the Progress of Time and Time Has No Control Over God. The Book of Revelation Reveals to Us About the Lord Jesus Christ: He Lives, He's the Savior, He Rules, He Is the Judge, He Is the Almighty, He Is the Lamb of God, He Is the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, and He Is the Alpha and Omega. Here On Earth Is Where God Deals with the Issue of Sin and the Restoration of Mankind.