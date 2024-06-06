BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A former Colombian Policeman - Surrendered to Russian Soldiers - All of his Fellow Countrymen had Already Been Killed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 11 months ago

‘They deceived us’: Colombian who fought in Ukrainian Army tells how he was sent into the line of fire

Russian soldiers have captured a Colombian man who fought in the Ukrainian Army near Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.  

Angel Cardenas Montilla, a former Colombian policeman with no combat experience, surrendered to Russian soldiers when all of his fellow countrymen had already been killed. The Ukrainian Army did not even pay him his first promised salary.

"The Ukrainians deceived us, they said we would guard the building, but it turned out they sent us straight into the line of fire," the POW said.

Cardenas Montilla said that foreigners like him who came to Ukraine are simply being deceived by the Ukrainian command and are being sent to their deaths: "Because we wanted to earn some money and do something we don't know how to do, we ended up with one foot in the grave, because they (Ukrainians) abandoned us, they never supported us."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy