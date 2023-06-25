BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/22/23)
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • 06/25/2023

The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/22/23)


BURDEN OF TRUTH-

Joe Rogan Calls For “Hotez vs. Kennedy Jr.” Debate, Pot Grows to $2.6M; Jefferey Jaxen Reports - FDA Ignores Undeniable Evidence piling up over COVID Jab and Myocarditis, and introducing Walensky’s Heir to CDC Director’s Chair, Mandy Cohen; Former Trump White House COVID Task Force Member gives incredible inside look into what was going on inside the administration’s embattled public health response.


Guests: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Scott Atlas


SOURCE:

The HighWire Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/

Keywords
bigtreethe highwirewith del06-22-23
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy