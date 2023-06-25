© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (06/22/23)
BURDEN OF TRUTH-
Joe Rogan Calls For “Hotez vs. Kennedy Jr.” Debate, Pot Grows to $2.6M; Jefferey Jaxen Reports - FDA Ignores Undeniable Evidence piling up over COVID Jab and Myocarditis, and introducing Walensky’s Heir to CDC Director’s Chair, Mandy Cohen; Former Trump White House COVID Task Force Member gives incredible inside look into what was going on inside the administration’s embattled public health response.
Guests: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Scott Atlas
SOURCE:
The HighWire Channel:
