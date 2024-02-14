SpyGate Blows Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s All The Same Scandal: Color Revolution & Regime Change
* Ukraine
* Mar-a-Lago raid
* FISA cover-up
* Collusion hoax
* Spygate
* Impeachment hoax
* Biden documents
◦ READ: CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4dd2h9-this-will-blow-up-the-deep-states-war-on-trump-ep.-2187-08142024.html