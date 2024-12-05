© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID ER Nurse Speaks Out: ‘It Was Not Covid That Was Making People Sick’
Proof that the media lied about who was really taking up hospital beds in 2021.
Remember when the mainstream media sold the lie that hospitals were inundated with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients?
According to ER nurse Anna Housworth, COVID wasn’t the problem in 2021 — it was the jabs!