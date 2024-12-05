Russia launches operations in eastern Mediterranean amid strong rebel terorist in Syria

Russian Armed Forces conduct drills in the eastern Mediterranean Sea amid ongoing terorist attacks in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry released impressive footage on December 3, 2024, during joint exercises of the Russian Navy Group of Forces and the Russian Aerospace Forces in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, sea- and air-based precision missiles were launched. The drills involved more than 1,000 military personnel, the Bastion coastal missile system, 10 warships and support vessels, and 24 aircraft, including the MiG-31I Kinzhal missile carrier. The drills took place from December 1 to 3, 2024 in accordance with the combat training plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the supervision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev. MiG-31I fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces equipped with the Kinzhal air-based hypersonic missiles, and the Bastion sea-based coastal missile system, which participated in the drills, were launched!

In preparation for the drills, units of the group of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were formed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The formed groups of strike and anti-submarine forces underwent missile, artillery and torpedo firing exercises, and practically deployed bombs. Part of the combat exercises were carried out using the latest precision weapons and means of destruction, which have been adopted by the Navy and the Air Force. During the exercises, the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates and "Admiral Golovko" launched 3M22 “Zircon” cruise missiles, while the Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine "Novorossiysk" launched Kalibr cruise missiles at naval targets. At the same time, the Bastion coastal missile system launched Oniks cruise missiles from a designated area on the Mediterranean coast. All assigned targets were eliminated with direct hits!

The exercises in the eastern Mediterranean Sea are carried out in accordance with the norms of international law and the agreements of the Russian Federation with foreign States, on the prevention of maritime incidents outside the territorial waters, and in the airspace above them. As a reminder! For more than a decade, Russia together with the Syrian government has been taking an important part as part of counter-terrorism operations especially lately. Such demonstrations are an important part as the joint exercises of the Russian and Syrian Air Forces, for the strength and combat readiness of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





