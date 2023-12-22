Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Katie Halper: The Video That Got Me Fired Israel IS An Apartheid State (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1925 Subscribers
51 views
Published 2 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/3a7d4Qa8M6I?si=ejO_mwuAFq4qFZy_

30 Sept 2022

Here's the video that got be censored, fired, and canceled by Next Star media, which owns The Hill and Rising, a show I've been a weekly contributor to for three years.

Thanks to Breakthrough News for making this video with me and actually being an independent and uncensored media outlet. @BreakThroughNews 


** MORE THAN EVER Please support The Katie Halper Show **

On Patreon  

https://www.patreon.com/thekatiehalpershow

Follow Katie on Twitter:  

https://twitter.com/kthalps

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket