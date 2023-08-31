X22 REPORT Ep. 3152a - Biden Economic Plan Will Be Replaced With Trump’s Economic Boom Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3152a - August 30, 2023
Biden Economic Plan Will Be Replaced With Trump’s Economic Boom Plan
Switzerland is now cracking down on money laundering, they will look into who owns the accounts. People cannot afford homeownership, it is breaking down and getting worse as the rates move up. The economic stats are manipulated and they have been for a long time to keep the illusion alive. Trump is going to replace Biden's failed economic plan with a boom plan.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🥶 This A/C Gadget Could Save a Life This Summer: 🥶
http://www.airblastpro.com
Use Promo Code July10 for an extra 10% OFF ^