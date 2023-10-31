The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 10.26.23 + Will the Remnant Rise Up?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950
NEWS UPDATE #1 - Roger Stone | The Persecution of Trump Associates? | What Is Happening With Sidney Powell (Age 68), Jenna Ellis (Age 38) & Mark Meadows (Age 64)? "All That Will Live Godly In Christ Jesus Shall Suffer Persecution." - 2 Timothy 3:12 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rx7ea-roger-stone-the-persecution-of-trump-associates-.html
UPDATE #2 - De-Dollarization | BRICS PAY HAS BEEN LAUNCHED!!! China & Brazil Have Complete First Bilateral Trade Using Local Currency | "De-Dollarization Trend Will Continue." - John Pang (RT News) + "What's Going to Happen?" - Robert Kiyosaki - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rl66v-de-dollarization-brics-pay-has-been-launched.html
UPDATE #3 - General Flynn | Is the U.S. On the Verge of Entering World War 3? | 11 Urgent Updates Israel, Hamas, Gaza, Iran, Hezbollah, BRICS, De-Dollarization & the Possibility of World War 3 | Did General George Washington’s Prophecy World Water 3? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rgbmg-general-flynn-is-the-u.s.-on-the-verge-of-entering-world-war-3-.html?mref=5gmrp&mrefc=10
UPDATE #4 - Dr. Stella Immanuel | Is It About to Go Down!?! I've Got a Bad Feeling About This?! Is World War III Upon Us? Is the Collapse of the Dollar Imminent? + Bo Polny + Why Are the BRICS Nations Introducing a Gold-Backed Central Bank Digital Currency? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rh5ys-dr.-stella-immanuel-is-world-war-iii-about-to-go-down-ive-got-a-bad-feeling.html
UPDATE #5 - Hamas | The Son of the Hamas Founder | "They Want to Annihilate the Jewish People Because They Are Jewish People. They Want to Establish An Islamic State On the Rubble of Israel." - Mosab Hassan Yousef (The Son of the Hamas Founder) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rdzvv-hamas-the-son-of-the-hamas-founder-.html
UPDATE #6 - Iran and Hezbollah | Tucker Carlson Interviews Colonel Douglas Macgregor "We Are Not In Strong Position, We Are Probably At Our Weakest Point In Recent History...We Have No Real Army Anymore." - Colonel Douglas Macgregor (October 24th 2023) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rd7t1-iran-and-hezbollah-tucker-carlson-interviews-colonel.html
UPDATE #7 - Hamas | "In Chapter 6 of Genesis We Find, During Noah's Days, The Earth Also Was Corrupt Before God & the Earth Was Filled With Violence (Hamas)...The Very First Instance of the Word Hamas Was Directly Related to Noah." - Pastor Steve Cioccolanti - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3rdq1j-hamas-in-chapter-6-of-genesis-we-find-during-noahs-days.html
UPDATE #8 - De-Dollarization | China & Brazil Have Completed Their First Bilateral Trade Using Local Currency | "De-Dollarization Trend Will Continue, Dollar Dominance Is Going to Decline" - John Pang (RT News) + "What's Going to Happen?" - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3r19rs-de-dollarization-china-and-brazil-have-completed-their-first.html
UPDATE #9 - With Putin by His Side, Xi Outlines His Vision of a New World Order - https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/18/world/asia/putin-xi-china-russia.html
UPDATE #10 - Putin Has Ordered 2 Permanent Patrols of MiG31 Fighters Armed with Hypersonic Missiles to Fly Over the Black Sea - https://x.com/Ank_kumar/status/1714729856720674873?s=20
UPDATE #11 - Universal Basic Income | "It Is My Privilege, Honor & Responsibility to Be the Sponsor of S-233. The Bill Would Introduce a Framework to Develop a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income." - Ottawa Senator Kim Pate (Oct 17th 2023) + Musk, Harari & Werner - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3r6los-universal-basic-income-.html
UPDATE #12 - Doctrines of Devils | (EXTENDED Edition) Andy Stanley 101 | Did Bible Predict This Would Happen? | 1st Tim 4: "Now the Spirit Speaketh Expressly, In the Latter Times Some Shall Depart from the Faith, Giving Heed to Seducing Spirits & Doctrines of Devils." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3r0awd-doctrines-of-devils-extended-edition.html