One of the Windows the Secret Service had Access to Over looking the Entire Roof - A.G.R. Bldg

An officer guarding the roof from which shots were fired at Trump left his post shortly before the attempted assassination of the ex-president due to the heat, Fox News reports.

“The plan required a law enforcement officer to be on the roof at all times during the rally. But that didn’t happen. And a whistleblower tells me that the officer assigned to that roof left because of the heat,” the channel quotes Republican Senator Hawley.

One of the windows the Secret Service had access to, overlooking the entire roof at the 'American Glass Research' bldg in Butler, PA.

Cynthia... So from inside of the building window the officer would look to the left, of the roof to see the shooter on that day.

This video was taken from one of the windows the Secret Service had access to, overlooking the entire roof.

As you can see, they had complete coverage.

Makes you wonder how on earth they allowed the shooter to access the roof, let alone crawl up it & fire several shots.

Mobile Data Reveals Someone Who Regularly Visited Thomas Crooks’ Home and Work Also Visited a Building in Washington DC Near FBI Office

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Investigators have found that a person frequently visiting Trump ass*ssin's home and workplace also VISITED A BUILDING IN WASHINGTON, DC on June 26, 2023 very near to an FBI office.

Another device associated with Crooks was detected in Plymouth, MA.

Additionally, a device linked to Crooks' workplace traveled to Butler, PA, on July 4th and July 8th but stopped all activity on July 12th.

Adding: ❗️The head of the US Secret Service, Cheatle who previously admitted the failure of the intelligence services in connection with the assassination attempt on Trump, 'resigned'. Minutes ago.





