Electric Vehicle Madness - Climate Chaos Part 3 (Ep 013)

Join the Other 24 News Team as they investigate the truth behind electric vehicles. Are they really better for the environment? Is a complete ban on gas-powered vehicles possible? Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future 24TV reports.

(Ep-013) Jan 15, 2024





Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/TO24News

(TO24)





X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NewsTO24

@NewsTO24





GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news

@TO24news





FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheOther24

"Seymour Guff"





YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@theother2459



