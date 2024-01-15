Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Electric Vehicle Madness - Climate Chaos Part 3 (Ep 013)
channel image
the Other 24
6 Subscribers
71 views
Published a month ago

Join the Other 24 News Team as they investigate the truth behind electric vehicles.  Are they really better for the environment?  Is a complete ban on gas-powered vehicles possible?  Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future 24TV reports.

(Ep-013) Jan 15, 2024


Rumble:  

https://rumble.com/c/TO24News   

(TO24)


X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NewsTO24

@NewsTO24


GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news

@TO24news


FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/TheOther24    

"Seymour Guff"


YouTube Channel: 

https://www.youtube.com/@theother2459


Keywords
environmentpoliticsscienceenergytruthgreenpowercarbonclimatemediaco2puppetselectricminingfossilfuelsbatteryvehiclechargingrecyclelithiumevguffcandidto24

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket