Is Thailand The Place To Go To Survive The Future
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
92 views • 12/06/2023

 This talk is about Thailand, I'm actually in Thailand now living in a Buddhist Enclave Township and it's amazing here. This place is on the edge of the farmland and the forest. There's a very big lake nearby so this area is very survivable whether it's global warming or a mini Ice Age coming our way. Since I've been interested in this prepping thing for the last how many years or so I'm basically looking at where to live to survive the future and this little town is very high up on the livability scale.

foodgrand solar minimumdiseasesurvivingfaminemini ice agepandemicseating bugsfrozen earth
