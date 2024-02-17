Live Special 2024 -02- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join & Tell us your experiences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#UAP
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal
No Drama Kinda of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
are working ok before continuing
[00:11:00] (1d) Took a while but Pauls finally ready to Kick off
Openlines and UFO topics!
[00:17:59] (2) Topic Begins - Resume Exoplanets in Milky Way
[00:21:00] (2b) More positive look at life, aliens, universe.. how
do they see a exoplanet on telescopes?
[00:28:00] (2c) James Webb Telescope diffraction pattern
on images.. a look at the telescope design and its a massive platform!
[00:44:00] (2d) How many Exoplanets research Live
[00:45:00] (2e) The top 10 exoplanets to have life with distance
away in light years
[00:52:00] (2f) How we going to stiudy the large universe.. well same
as the aliens of course! space robot craft but nothing like voyager 1/2
[00:55:00] (3) Blackholes and Plasma Universe
[00:59:00] (4) Paul catches up on side chats on rumble pilled and YT
[01:01:00] (5) Back to Planets now the closet one Proxima
[01:12:00] (6) What are all the Sun names and life cycle? Hows
it all work according to scientists
[01:25:00] (7) Rethinking Particle acceleration!
[01:29:00] (8) X-ray detection what is needed as its hard as they
pass through materials
[01:37:00] (9) Gabber comes on voice after Paul promotes
the LINK again for openlines chat
and ends up trying dark mode again for brave.
[02:09:00] (10) Mike King joins on voice chat with Gabber
[02:10:00[ (11) Looking at lighter then air craft in Alaska for cargo
experimental
[02:15:00] (12) Mike side tracks onto other topics like Russian Lasers
and wants Pauls opinion on it who shows its not new since 2018
and just more BS from US gov to push for war.
[02:43:00] (13) White Hats and Alien Cults (SOL) and Doctor Evil WEF
[02:48:00] (14) Paul gets control over side voices
and resumes finishing up on Russian Laser and their missile shot
down of Satellite went wrong making 3400 bits of debris that took
out other countries Sats.
[03:06:00] (15) Re-Cap JAL 1628 UFO over Alaska as some peps like UCR LU
says its debunked and fake.. Paul says its not. (Update will cover next
weekend with Rob Farmer this case more)
[03:41:00] (16) Mojo puts in a surprise side chat appearance. (The one with
the Alien Grey footage Sky Watcher)
[04:00:00] (17) resume Jal and end show
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
