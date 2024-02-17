Live Special 2024 -02- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join & Tell us your experiences

#UAP



Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Multistreaming UFO and Paranormal

No Drama Kinda of Show - lets get to the BASICs again & Openlines!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing

[00:11:00] (1d) Took a while but Pauls finally ready to Kick off

Openlines and UFO topics!

[00:17:59] (2) Topic Begins - Resume Exoplanets in Milky Way

[00:21:00] (2b) More positive look at life, aliens, universe.. how

do they see a exoplanet on telescopes?

[00:28:00] (2c) James Webb Telescope diffraction pattern

on images.. a look at the telescope design and its a massive platform!

[00:44:00] (2d) How many Exoplanets research Live

[00:45:00] (2e) The top 10 exoplanets to have life with distance

away in light years

[00:52:00] (2f) How we going to stiudy the large universe.. well same

as the aliens of course! space robot craft but nothing like voyager 1/2

[00:55:00] (3) Blackholes and Plasma Universe

[00:59:00] (4) Paul catches up on side chats on rumble pilled and YT

[01:01:00] (5) Back to Planets now the closet one Proxima

[01:12:00] (6) What are all the Sun names and life cycle? Hows

it all work according to scientists

[01:25:00] (7) Rethinking Particle acceleration!

[01:29:00] (8) X-ray detection what is needed as its hard as they

pass through materials

[01:37:00] (9) Gabber comes on voice after Paul promotes

the LINK again for openlines chat

and ends up trying dark mode again for brave.

[02:09:00] (10) Mike King joins on voice chat with Gabber

[02:10:00[ (11) Looking at lighter then air craft in Alaska for cargo

experimental

[02:15:00] (12) Mike side tracks onto other topics like Russian Lasers

and wants Pauls opinion on it who shows its not new since 2018

and just more BS from US gov to push for war.

[02:43:00] (13) White Hats and Alien Cults (SOL) and Doctor Evil WEF

[02:48:00] (14) Paul gets control over side voices

and resumes finishing up on Russian Laser and their missile shot

down of Satellite went wrong making 3400 bits of debris that took

out other countries Sats.

[03:06:00] (15) Re-Cap JAL 1628 UFO over Alaska as some peps like UCR LU

says its debunked and fake.. Paul says its not. (Update will cover next

weekend with Rob Farmer this case more)

[03:41:00] (16) Mojo puts in a surprise side chat appearance. (The one with

the Alien Grey footage Sky Watcher)

[04:00:00] (17) resume Jal and end show

Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









