Road Trip Miami U. Oxford, Ohio Christa Elisha

Freedom to Worship! Oxford, OH Remnant Revolution Tour Cincinnati 3-Day Event: Sound of Freedom, Fireworks & Worship!Wed, July 5th, 2023

Remnant Revolution Tour Sound of Freedom Cincinnati, stop July 3rd through July 5th 2023

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

“But God sent me ahead of you to preserve for you a remnant on earth and to save your lives by a great deliverance”

(Genesis 45:7)

The mission of our Tour is simple, to go out and spark a revolution of Spirit & Truth in communities throughout the USA. The soft launch of this tour begun on April 26th, 2023 out of Virginia Beach, VA, where we as the Gideon 300 re-covenanted this nation back to God at the First Landing 1607 Project event. You can watch the entire “marriage ceremony” at FirstLanding1607.com.

At 1pm we will head to Cincinnati to tour the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Adult (Age 13-59) $16.60, Child (Age 3-12) $11.50 & Senior (Age 60+) $14. 50 East Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. FreedomCenter.org__________

In the evening from 6pm-9pm, come join us for Freedom to Worship Gathering. Uptown Memorial Park pavilion, 2 E High St, Oxford, OH 45056. Freedom to Worship Gathering Event

We will have worship, prayer & a few ministering speakers. Event is free, $6 parking. A love offering will be given to the Speak Life, pro-life organization located in Oxford OH. ChristaElisha.com/speaklife

