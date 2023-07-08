© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The undamaged British cruise missile "Storm Shadow" ended up in the hands of Russian troops on the Zaporozhye front. The Storm Shadow fired by Ukrainian soldiers missed its target, fell flat to the ground and was picked up by the volunteer detachment "BARS-11" and the command unit "Tsar's Wolves". Now the missile was evacuated to one of the Russian defense companies for further study.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY