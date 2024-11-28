BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Warning From Exiled Journalist: The U.S. Is Making a Huge Mistake | Tucker Carlson
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
111 views • 6 months ago

Título Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLRLPFOtaKs

Publicado em YT, 26 de Fevereiro de 2024

Créditos: Tucker Carlson

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLRLPFOtaKs


Descrição Original do Autor:


339 386 vues 29 févr. 2024 #TuckerCarlson #CIA #JoeBiden

Unlock all-new shows from Tucker and his team: https://bit.ly/3RCq6cc


The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims.


Subscribe to the new Tucker Carlson Network channel for more exclusive content: https://www.youtube.com/@TCNetwork/fe...


Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson


Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!


Chapters:

00:00 Intro

01:19 Eduardo Bolsonaro

07:00 The printed vote amendment

16:30 The similarities between America and Brazil

22:05 Paulo Figueiredo

29:50 2024 U.S. election predictions


Portuguese translation: • Warning From Exiled Journalist: The U...


#TuckerCarlson #Brazil #PauloFigueiredo #EduardoBolsonaro #Lula #China #LuizInácioLuladaSilva #censorship #news #politics #JoeBiden #voting #coup #CIA #America ‪@Pfigueiredo‬

Keywords
dictatorshipbrazilbolsonarolulaeduardo bolsonarotucker calsonpaulo figueiredoautoritarianisminteviewalexandre de morais
