Valentine Date #ProTips #HowTo Worst Pickup Line EVER (video)

Ahh, Valentine’s Day on the Gregorian Calendar. If it doesn’t quite go as planned, like what happened in the featured bar surveillance cam video, worry not- The Gregorians intentionally moved “Love Day” from April 14th to February 14th, so your plans of love-making will fail but your plan of spending money will not. This way, you’re demoralized, and will gladly give the remainder of your “love” to the IRS instead. See how that works? If the necessity to return to celestial time-keeping is still ambiguous to you, watch my older video, “13th Month Calendar” https://rumble.com/v29f422-13th-month-calendar-and-4d-parasite-control.html





I’ve got my personal experiences with love and relationships, but that doesn’t qualify me to give advice on the subject. Best I can do: recommend you STAY OFF DATING WEBSITES to protect your mental/physical health and reputation; maybe read the book “Kamasutra” since everything in the modern Western world is tainted with #psyops; and make fun of other people’s #fails to learn what not to do.





Here’s some designs I did about love:

“Classic Couple” tee: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1250551763/classic-couple-unisex-t-shirt

“Classic Couple” beach towel: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1695343859/classic-couple-towel

“Classic Couple”mugs: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1678175196/classic-couple-white-glossy-mug

Pink Hearts shaped pillow: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1800542180/triple-pink-hearts-emoji-custom-shaped

Pink Hearts mug: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1782189945/triple-pink-hearts-emoji-white-glossy

Breast cancer awareness "Be Aware Very Aware" tee: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1785607744/very-aware-breast-cancer-awareness-t

"Be Aware Very Aware" sweatshirt: https://www.etsy.com/listing/1785647570/very-aware-breast-cancer-awareness

More: www.linktr.ee/mjtank108