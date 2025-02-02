The Heart is an Electromagnetic Field Courtney Hunt MD

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqLXOBreGFib_GtSfTD9tPw

Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)

Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016

https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778





Why would the DOJ - National Institute of Justice be spending tax payers money on “Personal Telemetry Using Wireless Body Area

Networks”???

DOJ - Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning





This study proposed and validated using the Intra-body communications channel as a biometric identity.





Abstract

Combining experimental measurements collected from five subjects and two multi-layer tissue mimicking materials' phantoms, different machine learning algorithms were used and compared to test and validate using the channel characteristics and features as a biometric identity for subject identification. https://www.ojp.gov/library/publications/biometric-identity-based-intra-body-communication-channel-characteristics-and





Connected study

Biometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning

Grant Number(s)

2016-R2-CX-0014 Agencies NIJ-Sponsored -





**This proposal advocates the use of a new communication channel instead of air, which is the human body itself.





Personal Telemetry Using Wireless Body Area Networks

Computing Reliably with Molecular Walkers ~ Microsoft "DNA computing is emerging as a versatile technology that promises a vast range of applications, including biosensing, drug delivery and synthetic biology"





Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024





A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202403899





Perdue University: 2021 6G Roadmap Task Force bring together leaders from the wireless industry, academia, and government





