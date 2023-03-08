ALEXANDER III the GREAT Ancient Greek Coins COLLECTING GUIDE to Types in Gold Silver & Bronze #trustedcoins

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/alexander-great-ancient-greek-gold-silver-bronze-coins-collecting-guide-collection/amp/ for article with pictures of the coins from this video, along with links for you to buy them from me on eBay.





SEE ALL MY COINS FOR SALE ON EBAY:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins





My name is Ilya Zlobin and I will be your ancient coin expert, enthusiast, author and dealer that will teach you about the great variety of ancient coin types related to Alexander the Great.





I first start the video with exploring the most important work, or book on the coins of Alexander called, The Coinage In the name of Alexander the Great and Philip Arrhidaeus by Martin Jessop Price. This covers the standard reference work used for identifying the Alexander III coins.





Next I start with the father of Alexander the Great, king of Macedonia, Philip II. It was by being educated, by his father in the art of war that Alexander the Great inherited the skills necessary to become a great general that conquered the then-known world all the up to India. Philip II commemorated his Olympic games victory with with his coins.





Next we start by seeing large silver Greek coins of 'tetradrachm' denomination and also see drachm coin denominations. I teach how to identify the coins of Alexander the Great's lifetime and beyond. There is also a gold coin of Alexander show at one point and what size it is supposed to be.





We finish with coins known as Koinon of Macedonia made later with portrait of Alexander the Great.





This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv





Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJdu_7_h08c





































lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQGrbChG7Hs