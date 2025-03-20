Burning a Historical Mosque in Nablus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces raided the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, carrying out widespread searches targeting homes and mosques. Among the mosques stormed were Al-Satoun, Ajja, Al-Salahi Al-Kabir, Al-Tina, Al-Nasr, and Al-Bayk, after forcefully breaking down their doors. During the operation, the historic Al-Nasr Mosque, one of the most ancient in Palestine, was set on fire, resulting in significant damage. A camera within Al-Nasr Mosque documented the extensive raid, showing dozens of soldiers entering the mosque, desecrating its interior, firing at various parts, and igniting fires inside.
Interview: Dr. Anas Al-Masri, Academic
Reporting: faris odeh
Filmed: 15/03/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇