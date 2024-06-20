BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel's intensifying blockade that Still threatens widespread Starvation across Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
35 views • 11 months ago

With the dismantling of the American pier in Gaza, a looming starvation crisis threatens hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Israel's occupation of the Rafah crossing is preventing thousands of aid trucks from entering the Strip, intensifying a blockade that now threatens widespread starvation across Gaza.

New York Times: The floating dock that the US military built, which cost 320 million dollars, has failed. Its operation is expected to end a few weeks earlier than planned.
*In fact, since the dock started working, it operated for only 10 days.*

The Gaza floating dock project built by the US military for $320 million has failed and will end its operations next month — Israeli media

It was washed away, then mysteriously opened on the day of a massacre when one of the Aid trucks was used as a decoy in the raid that killed many in Gaza, then closed again. C

iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
