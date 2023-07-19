Ecclesiastes- Only in these last days can we distinguish between God's wisdom and man's

What is the difference between the wisdom from above and wisdom from below 1 Cor. 1:6-16? Which is better, men's preaching or Christ? Does it matter who men sanctify and glorify Lev. 10:3? Can men guide our own paths, or did we make a mess of things trying Jer. 10:23? Is it better for Christ to be the only mediator between God and man? What is the difference between the one true faith from God, and every wind of the doctrine of men? What is the difference between eating the fruit of knowledge of good and evil and eating from the Tree of Life? What is the difference between the burdens of Satan and his rich and elite followers and the light yoke and easy burden of Christ? The ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceedingly abundantly greater than we could have imagined Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. Biblical prophecy is not of private interpretation, only God can grant you the wisdom from above James 1:5, and He is restoring it in these last days of the ways of men as those with ears to hear can now understand the book of Ecclesiastes!





For books on the Sword of the Spirit

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan