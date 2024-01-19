Create New Account
BREAKING: House Votes To Pass Continuing Resolution To Avert A Government Shutdown
Forbes BREAKING NEWS: House Votes To Pass Continuing Resolution To Avert A Government Shutdown


The house voted to pass a continuing resolution which would avoid a government shutdown when funding was set to expire on the 19th.


congresscontinuing resolutiongovernment shut downhouse vote passed

