🔥UNIQUE FOOTAGE OF COMBAT ENGAGEMENT!
Soldiers of the 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps successfully conducted an operation to neutralize AFU militants in a basement facility on the western outskirts of the settlement of Popovka in Belgorod Region. In the course of a brief battle, 2 Ukrainian nationalists who were attempting to use the cellar as a strongpoint were eliminated.
💀Cleansing the border area of parasites