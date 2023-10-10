Bill Melugin | Massive groups of ADULT MEN are invading the border.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive groups of ADULT MEN are waiting to be processed by Border Patrol.
Enormous group of predominantly single adult men now waiting to be processed by Border Patrol. More are still crossing right now. Never ending line coming in. No fear of consequences for crossing illegally. They expect to be released into the US after processing.
We are letting strangers stroll free into our country. Does anyone actually think it's a good idea to keep our borders open right now?!?!??
