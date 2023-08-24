BREAKING: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has launched a probe into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis just hours before Trump is set to be arrested.

At least one politician is taking on the corrupt 'justice' system.

Jordan issued a letter, demanding that Willis turn over all records relating to the case, specifically communication that Willis had with the federal government.

“You have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary.”

Jordan's letter comes just days after former Speaker Newt Gingrich claimed a reliable source told him that Willis *was* in contact with people from Washington.

The source allegedly claimed that "somebody from Washington" told Willis to hurry up the indictment of Trump to cover for Hunter Biden.

"We have to cover up all of the mistakes we just made with Weiss," the source told Gingrich.

