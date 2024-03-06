The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 81 - Google's $90 Billion Plunge and the Gemini Fallout

🔥 Dive into the fiery controversy surrounding Google's Gemini AI in our latest video! Uncover the truth behind the $90 billion market plunge and the fallout amidst accusations of bias and discrimination. Join us as we dissect the tumultuous debut of Gemini amidst seismic shake-ups derived from its racially-charged and controversial image depictions. In our riveting exploration of tech intrigue, we unravel the clash between innovation and integrity. Don't miss out on the tech titan showdown between Google and Elon Musk, and the impending game-changing re-launch that promises to reshape the AI landscape. Watch now for a revealing glimpse into the collision of technology, ethics, and the quest for truth. 🚀

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.

Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.

Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!

Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there

Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer