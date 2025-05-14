God did not come into the world to condemn but to forgive the world

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I'm working with a country, a Muslim country, that wants to donate ten million to disaster relief in the Palisades, I met churches through my efforts.



There with Secretary Turner of Housing and Urban Development, I found two churches really great. Guys walked through the process, got a developer, a contractor, put all the paperwork together, the country gave verbal approval, they're going to do it. And both of these churches gave me what needed to be done, and I called them, and they were excited. They're choked up. I was too, and one of the pastors calls me the next day, and he's only been at the church probably a few months before the fire started, so he's a new pastor there, and he said, I just met with the elder board, and they're going to pass on the money they needed.

Exactly how much this country is going to give a Muslim country giving money to a Christian church to rebuild the church. And their statement was, we don't want money from a country that funds Hamas and seeks to obtain the favor of the current administration.

And I thought that's a little harsh. You don't know anything really about them. You don't know the motivation of any of it. You didn't ask any questions. You didn't even raise them as a concern. You just came to a conclusion and you're wrong. And even if this country supports Hamas in some capacity, it's the same way that USAID supports Hamas, which is affiliated with our government, we're sending money to Hamas. Why we send our soldiers over there to be killed with the weapons that we bought to give to their enemy?

I'd say we have blood on our hands too, but this is an opportunity. They didn't put any strings on it. And the person who wanted to position the funds to the Christian church was a believer, and he didn't want to go to a secular cause. He wanted to rebuild the churches in the community, because they aren't getting HUD help, but they just dismissed it. And I thought, really judgmental, and you think yourself morally pious superior. We're not taking money from a country affiliated with the support of Hamas. And this young minister, man I hurt for him because he's pastoring a burned-out building. He wants to get back to caring for the people, and he has a check waiting to drop, and he passed on it...

Pastor Rob McCoy - 05/11/2025

Sunday Service at Godspeak Calvary Chapel: hhttps://rumble.com/v6t8nvn-godspeak-sunday-service.html?start=2549