BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump wants deal with Iran - as long as it stops its ‘bloody proxy wars’ and ‘permanently, verifiably’ ditches pursuit of nuclear weapons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 4 months ago

Trump wants deal with Iran — as long as it stops its ‘bloody proxy wars’ and ‘permanently, verifiably’ ditches nuclear weapons pursuit

Red lines Tehran will accept?

He also mentioned, ‘We recently launched strikes on over 1,100 Houthi targets in Yemen… Last week, they said That’s enough’ — Trump on Yemen bombing

Also, 'It was my honor to do so' — Trump reaffirms dropping ALL of sanction on Syria 

'It got the biggest applause'

Adding: 

White House reveals Trump's demands to Syria's Al-Sharaa 

▪️ Normalization with Israel (Abraham Accords)

▪️ Deport Palestinian, foreign terrorists 

▪️ Help US fight ISIS resurgence

▪️ Take control of ISIS detention centers in Northeast Syria

Erdogan also joined via phone

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy