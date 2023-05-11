© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gothu3859
我们呼吁国会领导人调查郭文贵的案件
We Call on Congressional Leaders to Investigate Guo Wengui's Case.
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen