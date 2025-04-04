BrightLearn - Wall Street, Banks, and American Foreign Policy by Murray N. Rothbard

In "Wall Street, Banks, and American Foreign Policy," Murray N. Rothbard delivers a meticulous and provocative analysis of the intricate and enduring connections between corporate interests, financial elites and U.S. foreign policy over the past century. He argues that a recurring pattern of imperialism and corporate cronyism, transcending party lines, has driven American policy, often at the expense of the average citizen. Rothbard delves into the historical power struggles and alliances between financial dynasties like the Morgans and Rockefellers, illustrating how their rivalries and collaborations significantly influenced U.S. expansionist policies, particularly in Latin America and Asia. He highlights the pivotal role of the Federal Reserve System in consolidating financial power and financing America's entry into World War I, emphasizing how financial interests have driven geopolitical decisions. Rothbard also critiques the New Deal, viewing it as a continuation of the alliance between big business and big government and challenges both the left and the right for their roles in perpetuating this system. He further examines the influence of organizations like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission in shaping international policy. Ultimately, Rothbard's work is a call to scrutinize official narratives and recognize the hidden forces that manipulate the state for the benefit of powerful elites, urging a return to true democracy and free markets.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

